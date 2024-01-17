TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lloyd C. Vaughan, 37, of Troy, was arrested following a stabbing on Tuesday night. Troy Police charged Vaughan with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

According to police, a male victim sustained an injury to his neck in the area of Jacob Street and Old Sixth Avenue. The victim was treated by the Troy Fire Department and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Vaughan, was arrested and held for arraignment. Police say the two are known to each other.