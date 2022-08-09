TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man faces murder charges after he allegedly gunned down two people, killing one, at the Bradley Bar in March. On Saturday, March 26, officers were called to the bar, where they found Maurice Miller, 46, of Troy, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Miller was treated at the scene by members of the Troy Fire Department and was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Detectives with the Troy Police Department have been tirelessly investigating leads since. Their investigation revealed that Thaddeus Steed, 31, shot and killed Miller, police said. The case was presented by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office to a Grand Jury and an indictment warrant was issued by Rensselaer County Court for Steed.

On Monday, Troy Police, with help from the U.S. Marshals, arrested Steed. He has since been arraigned at Rensselaer County Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.

Charges:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

“Troy Police would like to thank the Rensselaer County DA’s Office, the U.S. Marshal NY/NY Regional Fugitive Task Force, NYS Parole, and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center and Schenectady Police Department for their assistance in this case,” officials said Tuesday.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing. If you have any information to report, contact Troy Police Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or on the Troy Police website.