TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials with the Troy Department of Public Utilities have lifted a boil water advisory, issued after a water main break on Tuesday. The break happened in the area of Polk and Second Streets.

Officials said over 10 million gallons of water gushed out of the broken pipes. The following areas were impacted by the boil water advisory:

4th Street, between Main Street and Tyler Street

St. Lukes Avenue

St. Joseph’s Street

Van Every Avenue

Water was turned on in the city at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Even with the boil water advisory lifted, discolored water is possible. If your tap runs cloudy, leave it on for five to 10 minutes until it turns clear.

The water main break on Tuesday, which prompted the advisory, closed two schools and impacted over 100 residents in the city. Both KIPP Prep Middle and High School were closed for the day because of the incident.

Residents no longer need to boil water before using it for cooking or drinking. If you have any questions, call the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.