Troy issuing RFP for operation of Downtown Marina

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy sent out a request for proposals (RFP) on Thursday, canvassing for parties interested in operating the Downtown Marina. Mayor Patrick Madden announced that the city wants to find qualified vendors as part of its effort to revitalize seven miles of Hudson Riverfront.

“This important facility offers new amenities that will attract local residents and visitors from across the Capital Region and beyond to explore what Troy has to offer, and I’m looking forward to welcoming boaters back to our community this summer,” Madden said in a statement.

Get a copy of the RFP by sending an email or calling the Bureau of Contracts and Procurement at (518) 279-7104. The submission deadline is 11 a.m. on March 31. The winning vendor will manage all services associated with the Troy Downtown Marina, including daily operations, dockage, fueling, and on-site facilities, and payment transactions for services rendered, Madden says.

In 2011, Hurricane Irene severely damaged the marina, and the facility operated at a limited capacity through 2016, when it closed for major repairs to the seawall. After the Seawall Stabilization project, a new marina was completed in 2020 with free public access, fuel sales, and docking for travelers.

Projects in Troy’s waterfront revitalization initiative have been funded by state and federal grant programs through FEMA, New York’s Department of State and Environmental Conservation, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.