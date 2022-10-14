TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials have issued a traffic advisory for the latest round of scheduled roadway improvement work starting on October 17. All work is weather dependent, and subject to change.

The work is part of the City’s annual citywide pavement program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety in neighborhoods across Troy. Work is being coordinated with the Lansingburgh and Troy City School Districts.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, October 17, crews will be milling and paving on:

Orr Street between Ingalls Avenue and Douw Street.

Douw Street between River Street and Orr Street.

7th Avenue between Swift Avenue and Glen Avenue.

8th Street between Congress Street and Peoples Avenue.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, October 17, Washington Street will change from a two-way to a one-way with traffic flowing westbound between 5th Avenue and River Street. The change will address safety concerns related to the limited width of the street, especially noticeable during the winter months.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, and Wednesday, October 19, crews will be paving Frear Park Road between 15th Street and North Lake Avenue. On Thursday, October 20, starting at 6 a.m., crews will be paving 6th Avenue between 109th Street and 122nd Street.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Friday, October 21, crews will be paving:

Orr Street between Ingalls Avenue and Douw Street.

Douw Street between River Street and Orr Street.

7th Avenue between Swift Avenue and Glen Avenue.

Later in the month, on October 24-25, crews will be finishing up the pavement on 6th Avenue between 109th Street and 122nd Street.

Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and watch for flaggers to keep crews safe. Residents should observe all posted parking restrictions. Local emergency services have been notified of all traffic restrictions. Businesses and homes in the vicinity of the scheduled roadway improvement work will remain open and accessible.