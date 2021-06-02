Troy hosts second graduate car parade

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy announced Wednesday morning the second annual citywide car parade for City of Troy graduates. The parade is for graduates of all levels and will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m.

Last year during this time, many Troy graduating students and families who would normally be celebrating their achievements and accomplishments were unable to do so. However, this year educational institutions throughout the City of Troy are holding some form of in-person commencement ceremonies

“Last year’s Graduates City-Wide Car Parade was a huge success with students, families and folks decorating cars and lining the parade route,” said Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello. “Touching every neighborhood, the parade brings incredible pride throughout our City and recognizes the hard work and dedication of our Troy graduates.”

The City Council will also be passing a resolution next week declaring June as Graduates Month in the City of Troy.

Here is the parade route: