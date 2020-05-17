1  of  2
Troy police investigating homicide in Lansingburgh

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police patrols responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 107th Street and 5th Avenue in Troy. En route, police encountered a male—who appeared to be a victim of multiple gunshot wounds—around 5th Avenue and 102nd Street.

Police say he was fatally injured at the shots fired location reported to 911 callers. The victim, 24-year-old from Troy, was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead. His name will be released once his family has been appropriately notified. An upcoming autopsy will help investigators learn more about his injuries.

Troy Police were investigating at both locations on 5th Avenue in Lansingburgh, where they received aid from other local police departments.

Police say this incident does not appear to be a random act, similar to the two separate shots fired incidents reported on Saturday. Although police say they have no indication that the three shootings are related, they have not yet conclusively ruled out the possibility.

If you or someone you know has information about these incidents, call (518) 270-4411 or report your information anonymously at the Troy Police Department website.

