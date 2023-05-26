TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first annual Make Music Troy is set for June 21. The day includes free, public musical events in celebration of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that brings people together to make music.

For 2023, over 100 U.S. cities will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country. Participating organizations include the Troy Public Library, Troy City School District, Oakwood Community Center, The Ruck, Song City, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and more.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend in public spaces.

Make Music Troy events

Year End Celebration at Tenth Street Garden, Children’s Songs & Sing Along from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Color Run Music Celebration at School 16 with a performance by HEARD, time TBD

Drum Making Kits at Troy Public Library, all day

Under the Mural Community Drum Circle in the Troy Saving Bank Music Hall Parking Lot with a performance by Zorkie Nelson from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone can participate. If interested in participating, you can sign up on the Make Music Troy website. A full schedule of events will be posted on the website.