Troy holding Congress Street Bridge info session Wednesday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy is inviting residents to take part in a virtual public information session about what options are available for the Congress Street Bridge.

The virtual info session takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. To participate, register online on Zoom.

The team behind the Congress Street Bridge project will share information about needs and potential opportunities for public waterfront access. Participants can weigh in, providing feedback about community improvements for the Congress Street Bridge study areas connecting Troy and Watervliet.

Troy is also conducting a study on the project, and they want residents to take part in a three-minute survey. Feedback from the survey will help organizers improve the project.