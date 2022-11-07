TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy girl’s wish was recognized by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, winning the Wish Innovation Award, the highest award for wishes. Make-A-Wish Northeast New York chapter is the 2022 recipient of the award as a result.

The award recognized the wish of Esmé Savoie of Troy, a non-verbal child whose wish to be the subject of a museum exhibit resulted this past spring in a multimedia art show. The Wish Innovation Award honors “chapters that have used exceptional creativity, imagination, and innovation to fulfill the one true wish of a child.”

Savoie had stories exhibited at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy. Her works were titled “Esmé’s Stories: A Magical Journey.” Her stories drew inspiration from autobiographical tales with elements of fantasy from Savoie herself.

Savoie was born with intractable epilepsy and a genetic gene mutation that impacts her ability to speak, walk and eat. The 11-year-old used eye-gaze technology to write her stories.

“When she wished for an ‘Esmé Museum,’ it was the first time Ez used communication to share a creative vision of how she wanted something to be, and from there, with the support of her communication team, her creativity exploded,” wish mom Hillary Savoie said.