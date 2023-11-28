TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy received a $20,000 New York Main Street (NYMS) program funding award as part of the 2023 Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Consolidated Funding Application (CFA). The grant will go through the City’s Department of Planning and Economic Funding Development.

Troy will use the funds, which will be matched by a contribution from the Troy Industrial Development Authority (TIDA), to have a design professional complete assessments of all properties located within a concentrated study area. The area will be a few blocks along Second Avenue between 115th and 117th Street, the center of old commercial downtown in Lansingburgh.

After extensive study, the Planning and Economic Development Department plans to submit a new strategy for a larger New York Main Street Rehabilitation Grant during the 2024 round of CFA funding opportunities. Specifically, it’ll look to make smaller two and three-story buildings more attractive and economically feasible for local investors and smaller developers.

“My administration has focused on developing the walkable small business development projects that our families want as a part of a larger effort to enhance the quality of life in our neighborhoods—an effort this grant funding will help us realize for Troy’s future,” said Mayor WM. Patrick Madden. “I thank the Planning Department employees for their continued work in helping us develop a vibrant City of Troy, one with both a healthy economic outlook and accessible housing for all incomes.”