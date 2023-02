Firefighters located an exploded beaker of Nitric Acid in the Cogswell Lab at RPI.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday morning, firefighters from the Troy Fire Department responded to the Cogswell Lab at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute campus for a situation with Nitric Acid. Crews wearing Level A suits entered the lab and located an exploded beaker of Nitric Acid in a microwave warming device.

Crews mitigated the Nitric Acid and did testing until the lab was cleared. Engine 2 set up decontamination stations for the firefighters when they exited.