TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Fire Department, Watervliet Police were chasing a car from Watervliet Monday afternoon that led them into Troy. When they exited the tunnel into Troy, the car crashed, and one person became trapped inside.



Photos courtesy Troy Firefighters.

Firefighters from the Troy Fire Department’s rescue squad responded to the scene after hearing of an accident with possible entrapment. They were able to remove one person from the car using the jaws of life.

Two patients were taken to Samaritan Hospital after the crash. No further updates were available Tuesday morning on their condition.

The driver of the car chased from Watervliet into Troy has been arrested and identified as Cleveland Evans, 46, of Brooklyn. Watervliet Police said Evans resisted arrest after the crash and intentionally consumed heroin.