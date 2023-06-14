TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Fire Department will receive funding from the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program to purchase new equipment and gear. Congressman Paul D. Tonko submitted a letter of support for the request for funds.

“Every day, the brave men and women of our Capital Region fire departments put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” said Congressman Tonko. “It is our responsibility to honor their commitment and dedication by providing our first responders with the tools and training they need to do their work efficiently and safely.”

The fire department will purchase 120 new fire helmets and three new heavy-duty firefighting gear washers and dryers. “As has been reported, cancer diagnoses among firefighters have risen to an alarming rate,” said Kevin Kilgallon, Troy Fire Department Battalion Chief. “These gear washers will be used following each structure fire to remove known carcinogens from our firefighting gear, making for a healthier and safer firefighting environment.”