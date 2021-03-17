Troy Fire Department exam signup deadline extended

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Mayor in Troy announced Tuesday that the Civil Service exam sign up deadline for prospective firefighters and paramedics has been pushed back to May 24.

Applications can be submitted online, by mail, or in-person at City Hall. But, because most jobs with the city require that applicants take the exam, it’s not enough to apply. There’s also a $25, nonrefundable application fee.

The open, competitive exam is scheduled for May 1, and they suggest bringing a calculator. The city wants qualified individuals who are interested in serving the Troy community. The announcement says that minorities are encouraged to apply.

A guide from the state on the firefighter written test is also available online.

For more information, contact the Troy Civil Service Commission via email or phone at (518) 279-7123.