TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After more than three decades of service, the chief of the Troy Fire Department is retiring. Chief Eric McMahon first began working for the fire department in September 1989.

He was also part of a group of Upstate New York firefighters who went to New York City to help during the 9/11 terror attacks.

He was honored Friday during a walk out ceremony at the fire department’s Central Station on Sixth Avenue.