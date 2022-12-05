ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Adam Middleton, 40, of Troy, pled guilty to unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon. Middleton admitted that on December 7, 2021, he was in possession of a Glock magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and also had other ammunition at his residence.

Since Middleton already had a felony conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, he wasn’t lawfully allowed to possess ammunition. Middleton will be sentenced on April 4, 2023, and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years.