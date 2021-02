TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Troy Fire Department responded to a call about a fire on the third floor of 423 Fifth Avenue.

The Chief believes there were eight people in the multi-family residence. He said everyone was able to safely leave the building, but one person was sent to Albany Medical Center as a precaution. He added that there is no structural damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.