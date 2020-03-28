Troy Farmers Market organizers planning return, rolling out online service

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – No date has been set for the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market to reopen but organizers are working with the county health department and city officials to return as soon as possible.

Upon their return, new measures will be taken to reduce the market’s size, by limiting the amount of vendors, and with the strategic placement of booths to adhere to social distancing.

The organizers saying they are testing out online pick-up and delivery services this upcoming week for patrons.

According to Troy Waterfront Farmers Market President Zack Metzger, they’re hopeful to be back up and operating by May, in time for the farms spring harvest.

“I think it’s important for the farmers market to get open to be able to serve food to people and to continue that connection from the land we all live in and around, and the food that is produced and goes to people who are going to eat it here in the region,” said Metzger.

Market patrons are also encouraged to make purchases directly from farms. A list of vendors can be found on the market’s website.

LATEST STORIES: