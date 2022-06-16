TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy and the Troy Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee (LPC) invite you to attend the third and final community workshop on Saturday, June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will be held in person at the Arts Center of the Capital Region located at 265 River Street.

The Troy community is encouraged to attend the workshop to learn more about the project proposals that were submitted through the City’s Public Open Call for Revitalization Projects. The City of Troy was awarded $10 million through the DRI.

The LPC meetings are open to the public and time is provided at the end of each meeting for public comments. Masks are strongly encouraged.

The investment from New York State will enable Troy to develop a Strategic Investment Plan and realize key catalytic projects that advance its vision for downtown revitalization. This is your chance to provide input on project priorities for the proposals currently being evaluated by LPC.

The final LPC meeting will focus on voting for final DRI projects to recommend as part of the DRI Strategic

Investment Plan. The LPC meeting will take place online only on Thursday, June 23 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

If you have any additional questions, comments, or requests for special accommodations, email Troy DRI at TroyNYDRI@gmail.com.