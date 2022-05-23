TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy and the Troy Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee invite you to attend the second Troy DRI community workshop on May 23, at 6:00 p.m. The event will be held in person at the Capital District Educational Opportunity Center (EOC), located at 431 River Street, and online through Zoom.

The Troy community is encouraged to attend the workshop to learn more about the project proposals that were submitted through the City’s Public Open Call for Revitalization Projects. This is your chance to provide input on project priorities for the proposals currently being evaluated by the Local Planning Committee (LPC).

Meeting and login information, if you prefer to attend the meeting over Zoom, are available on the project website. If you have any questions, comments, or requests for special accommodations, email Troy DRI at TroyNYDRI@gmail.com.