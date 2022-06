TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Downtown Marina is officially open for the boating season. Mayor Patrick Madden held a press conference with representatives from Oasis Marinas in the newest section of the revitalized waterfront.

City leaders said the marina offers plenty of ways for boaters, anglers and visitors to explore with modern amenities that make visiting easy and enjoyable. There’s also a newly built dock master house, showers and restrooms.