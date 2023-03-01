An English Bulldog named Oliver Mush is currently in the running to be named “America’s Favorite Pet.”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An English Bulldog named Oliver Mush is currently in the running to be named “America’s Favorite Pet.” Currently in the quarterfinals of the competition, his parents are hoping to show the country why their favorite pet deserves to be ‘top dog.’

Chris Pelletier and Judi Morrissey got Oliver Mush when he was 8 weeks old. Judi named him after her son who passed away seven years ago.

Every year, “America’s Favorite Pet” gives one feline and one hound the opportunity to shine in the pages of Catster or Dogster Magazine. The winner also gets a 5000 cash prize and bragging rights.

Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is a partner of the competition. According to their website, PAWS is a 501(c)3 organization that actively rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife, shelters and adopts homeless cats and dogs, and provides education and outreach within the community to promote compassionate action for animals.

Oliver Mush is currently in the quarterfinals of the competition and with enough votes, will move to the semifinals. People can vote free once every 24 hours and can cast “PAWS Votes” for their favorite competitor at any time.