TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City School District warned of issues with their Seesaw app Wednesday morning. District officials said some parents may have received unauthorized messages, which could include inappropriate photos or links.

“Please do not read or click any links until Seesaw has resolved the issue,” the District said on Facebook. “We will send an update when we receive it.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any questions, reach out to the school district at (518) 328-5052.