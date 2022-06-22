Crews battled a fire at a vacant house in the area of 126th and 2nd Avenue in the city of Troy on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vacant home in Troy caught fire Wednesday evening. Around 7 p.m., crews were called to a fire at a house in the area of 126th and 2nd Avenue.

The building was run down and had a lot of structural damage before the fire department arrived. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said it’s not likely that his team will be going inside.

“With a building such as this, where there’s collapses even before our units arrive, it makes it even that more dangerous, and so, erring on the side of caution, we’re keeping our forces on the outside,” he said. “This is going to be an exterior firefight.”

There is no word, yet, on the cause of the fire.