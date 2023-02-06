TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council will again offer its neighborhood improvement grants, in a continued effort to beautify the city. Applicants could win up to $1,500, for projects ranging from public art to veterans’ memorials.

The grants are offered to neighborhood-based organizations, homeowner associations, and similar groups. Last year’s projects included gateway initiatives, improvements to memorials, neighborhood landscaping projects, graffiti removal, neighborhood banners, and other initiatives.

A link for the application is available online and must be postmarked by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24. From there, a city council subcommittee comprised of Council Members Steele, Gulli, and Menn will choose the winners.