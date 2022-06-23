Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced that the city will provide neighborhood cooling stations during the upcoming weekend. (Photo: Pixabay/ Pexels)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced that the city will provide neighborhood cooling stations during the upcoming weekend. Cooling stations will be provided by the Troy Fire Department on June 25 and June 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cooling stations

Lansingburgh Intersection of 113th Street and 4th Avenue

Little Italy (Little Italy Market Place) 5th Avenue, Liberty, and Hill Streets

South Troy 3rd Street and Canal Avenue



To combat the heat, city-operated splash pads will also be open at various locations from sunrise to sunset. The new splash pad at the recently renovated 7th Avenue Park will also be open.

Splash pad locations