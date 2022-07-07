TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden and City officials have issued a reminder for Troy residents and visitors regarding the dangers of trespassing in prohibited areas of the Poestenkill Gorge. Officials said this reminder comes ahead of the summer season when trespassing in dangerous areas most frequently occurs.

Public access to the Poestenkill Gorge, including swimming or climbing, is prohibited. Additional fencing, trail markings, and signage were installed earlier this month to warn against trespassing and keep visitors safe.

In recent years several drowning deaths occurred in the park, involving individuals who entered restricted areas. Trespassing will result in a $250 fine.

“When visiting city parks and recreational spaces this summer, I remind residents to stay in authorized areas and observe all posted signage & fencing,” said Mayor Madden. “Your cooperation will help prevent accidents and eliminate unnecessary emergency response to this dangerous area.”