TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break in Troy will cause Troy City Hall to close on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The city says the break at 433 River Street cannot proceed without turning off the water temporarily in the vicinity.

The Department of Public Utilities will turn off water service to both 433 River Street and 515 River Street at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. As a result of City Hall closing early, officials plan for all services to resume and office to re-open at 8:30 on Wednesday.