TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Hall will be closed to the public on Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth. City Hall will reopen to the public the following day on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Residents are reminded that weekly garbage and recycling collection will still happen as scheduled for Monday, June 19. Bagged leaf and brush collection, as well as street cleaning, will be suspended on Monday, June 19.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden asks residents and property owners to keep sidewalks and curb ramps adjacent to their homes cleared when putting out their garbage and recycling bins. Anyone seeking further information can contact the Department of Public Works at (518) 270-4579.