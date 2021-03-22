Troy City Hall building reopening with new safety measures

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s City Hall is slated for reopening on Monday. The owners of the building—at 433 River Street, by the waterfront—say they’ve implemented new COVID safety technology.

“The 433 River Street building is more than an office building, it is home to three spaces that attract not only tenants but the public too,” said Kevin Bette, president of First Columbia. “We want the public to know that we’re doing everything we can to make them safe when visiting.”

New features include HEPA air filters, touchless access points, touchless sanitizer stations, a mounted thermal reader, and a custom app for building tenants. In upgrading safety measures, the landlord’s goal was to reduce the risks of COVID and soothe anxiety visitors or returning workers might experience.

First Columbia owns the historic building, which is also the headquarters of the River Street Market—which features several food vendors— and Loft433, a rooftop event space. “We have implemented state-of-the-art measures to make sure people are safe and comfortable when inside our buildings, especially in the common areas,” said Joe Castaldo, general manager of property services for First Columbia.

Masks are required, sensors open doors, and any fevers should be detected before any spread is possible. Dining tables are spaced far apart, airflow is purified, and the payment system is cashless.

For now, a new “Waterfront Troy” app is available only to tenants of the building. First Columbia hopes to offer it to the general public in the future, so they can order food from River Street Market and keep up to date about activities in the neighborhood.