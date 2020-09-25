Troy City Council President calls on governor to form Albany/Troy Crime Task Force

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello says she wants to see Governor Cuomo form a Crime Task Force between Albany and Troy in response to an increase in gun violence in both cities.

“I’ve been calling on it since this summer, for a multi-jurisdictional effort for Albany and Troy specifically,” said Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello, “whereby the Governor will have a targeted State Police assisted task force to help the city of Troy, [and] the city of Albany – it is strength in numbers.”

“Long term we want to build relationships with the community through community policing efforts but in the short term, we need to put an end to this gun violence. Too many children are getting killed, getting hurt and it’s unacceptable.” Carmella Mantello

Troy City Council President

Thursday morning, Troy Police arrested 20-year-old Jahquay E. Brown in the shooting death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis, of Troy. Hours later, around 4:15 p.m., a man was shot on O’Neil Street. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night, Troy Police responded to another shooting at Glen and 7th Avenues. They say a 17-year-old was shot in the head. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center in grave condition.

Mantello described Thursday as an emotional rollercoaster for herself and the people of Troy.

“Here we were so pleased with Troy Police and State Police for getting a suspect [in custody] for Ayshawn’s killing and not moments later we heard of a shooting up in Hillview Heights,” Mantello continued saying, “and then the protest at the Mayor’s house there were approximately 10 officers who were tied up at the protest and then literally moments later… the shooting in North Central.”

Mantello says right now police officers in Troy are working long hours and the government is doing everything they can to help but they need help.

“Enough is enough, and something’s got to give. We need the Governor’s help much like he’s done in other areas like Long Island for the MS-13 gang,” said Mantello. “If we can hopefully join forces and put an end to this gun violence and send a message to these cowards and these shooters, who are just shooting up our neighborhoods, that we are not going to tolerate it anymore, however, we have to do it right.”

There will be a public safety meeting Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m. Mayor Patrick Madden and Troy Police Chief Brian Owens will join the City Council as they address gun violence. The public can attend virtually.

LATEST STORIES