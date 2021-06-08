Troy City Council members call for waiving resident pool fees

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and Council Member Kim Ashe-McPherson are calling for the South Troy Pool to be free for city residents in 2021.

“COVID has certainly taken a toll on all of us, but especially our youth. While everything is beginning to open and guidelines are loosening, we believe waiving the pool fees for all city residents for 2021 is only right,” Mantello and Ashe-McPherson stated.

Mantello and Ashe-McPherson will be introducing legislation for the June 17 Finance Meeting to act on waiving the pool fees for 2021.