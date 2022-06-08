ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kimberly McPherson, 61, of Troy pleaded guilty to casting absentee ballots in two other people’s names in elections held in 2021. She pleaded guilty to identity theft for illegally possessing and using another person’s means of identification in both the primary and general elections of 2021.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says she admitted to casting the illegal ballots in the names of three other people. McPherson faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and parole for up to three years when she is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino.

McPherson successfully ran for re-election to the Troy City Council in 2021. As part of her plea agreement, the DOJ said McPherson agreed to resign from the Council. She is the sister of former Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe, who recently retired and pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said, “These actions—intended to change the outcome of local elections—damage the institution of the City Council, and further erode confidence in the election process and frankly, government in general. They also call into question the legitimacy of several close Troy City Council elections of recent years.” Madden said that several other Rensselaer County employees are also under federal investigation.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said, “Council Members Gulli, Sorriento, and I will be advancing a resolution creating a bipartisan Special Committee to make recommendations to the full Troy Council to fill the soon-to-be-vacant District 2 seat.” This case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.