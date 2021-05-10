Troy City Council approves neighborhood improvement projects

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and Troy City Council Pro-Tem Ken Zalewski announced the City Council has approved 20 neighborhood improvement projects totaling $14,484.
The projects are through the City Council Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP), and initiatives range from gateway beautification projects to neighborhood Veteran’s Memorials. Funding was made available through the Council’s annual budget and the Capital Resource Commission.
“While the Council’s Neighborhood Improvement Program projects are small in dollar amounts, the results are huge to our City’s neighborhood revitalization efforts!” said Council President Mantello. “Many of these projects dovetail into larger economic development projects and neighborhood quality of life projects bringing a sense of pride to that particular neighborhood. Especially in this past stressful and challenging year we have all endured, these projects are even more important.”
The projects awarded are the following:
Mount Ida Preservation Association
New sidewalk for food pantry
$ 921.83
James Connolly Social Club, South Troy
Paint and plant perennials in planters, add public garbage can
$783.66
Friends of Lots of Hope, Osgood/South Troy
Install signs at Lots of Hope
$ 1,000
Troy Eastside Neighborhood Group Eastside
Flowers for planters and Ward 5 monument
$ 381.48
11th Ward Veterans Memorial Committee Little Italy
Flags, mulch, flowers for memorials
$ 378
Osgood Neighborhood Group
Signs for litter pickup
$275
9/11 Memorial Park, Lansingburgh
Manure, fertilizer, native plants for garden
$330
Blakely Court restoration and beautification, Eastside
Replenish soil and re‐plant boulevard
$ 1,000
Little Italy Quality of Life Committee
Picnic benches for Market Place bocce court
$ 578
Troy in Bloom Downtown
Plants, mulch, soil for downtown planters
$ 1,000
Stow Hill Neighborhood Group
Paint and flowers for planters, neighborhood signs
$679.70
DisCap, Prospect Park
Add additional 9 baskets/tees to Disc Golf Course, bringing total to 18
$855
North Central Community Solidarity Group
Scoreboard, protective pads for poles
$539.97
Downtown/North Central
Remove graffiti from high‐visibility areas
$ 990
Murals on Sixth, North Central
Paint three murals on high‐visibility buildings
$ 975.44
Riverside Neighborhood, Hoosick/River
Historic marker commemorating Collar Laundry Union
$ 1,000
Frear Park Conservancy
Install signs at Frear Park
$ 1,000
Mount Ida Preservation Association
Seasonal flowers, wreaths, mulch and paint for Mt. Idea church and cemetery fence
$ 537
TAP Inc., South Central Troy
Mulch, plants, and dog waste station for Leslie’s Garden
$ 935
Lansingburgh Historical Society
Flags, mulch, flowers for gardens
$ 324