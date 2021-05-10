Troy City Council approves neighborhood improvement projects

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and Troy City Council Pro-Tem Ken Zalewski announced the City Council has approved 20 neighborhood improvement projects totaling $14,484.

The projects are through the City Council Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP), and initiatives range from gateway beautification projects to neighborhood Veteran’s Memorials. Funding was made available through the Council’s annual budget and the Capital Resource Commission.

“While the Council’s Neighborhood Improvement Program projects are small in dollar amounts, the results are huge to our City’s neighborhood revitalization efforts!” said Council President Mantello. “Many of these projects dovetail into larger economic development projects and neighborhood quality of life projects bringing a sense of pride to that particular neighborhood. Especially in this past stressful and challenging year we have all endured, these projects are even more important.”

The projects awarded are the following:

Mount Ida Preservation Association

New sidewalk for food pantry

$ 921.83

James Connolly Social Club, South Troy

Paint and plant perennials in planters, add public garbage can

$783.66

Friends of Lots of Hope, Osgood/South Troy

Install signs at Lots of Hope

$ 1,000

Troy Eastside Neighborhood Group Eastside

Flowers for planters and Ward 5 monument

$ 381.48

11th Ward Veterans Memorial Committee Little Italy

Flags, mulch, flowers for memorials

$ 378

Osgood Neighborhood Group

Signs for litter pickup

$275

9/11 Memorial Park, Lansingburgh

Manure, fertilizer, native plants for garden

$330

Blakely Court restoration and beautification, Eastside

Replenish soil and re‐plant boulevard

$ 1,000

Little Italy Quality of Life Committee

Picnic benches for Market Place bocce court

$ 578

Troy in Bloom Downtown

Plants, mulch, soil for downtown planters

$ 1,000

Stow Hill Neighborhood Group

Paint and flowers for planters, neighborhood signs

$679.70

DisCap, Prospect Park

Add additional 9 baskets/tees to Disc Golf Course, bringing total to 18

$855

North Central Community Solidarity Group

Scoreboard, protective pads for poles

$539.97

Downtown/North Central

Remove graffiti from high‐visibility areas

$ 990

Murals on Sixth, North Central

Paint three murals on high‐visibility buildings

$ 975.44

Riverside Neighborhood, Hoosick/River

Historic marker commemorating Collar Laundry Union

$ 1,000

Frear Park Conservancy

Install signs at Frear Park

$ 1,000

Mount Ida Preservation Association

Seasonal flowers, wreaths, mulch and paint for Mt. Idea church and cemetery fence

$ 537

TAP Inc., South Central Troy

Mulch, plants, and dog waste station for Leslie’s Garden

$ 935

Lansingburgh Historical Society

Flags, mulch, flowers for gardens

$ 324