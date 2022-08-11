TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rare Form Brewing Company is hosting its annual “Crispy Cruise” to celebrate craft-brewed lagers. The cruise is set to take place along the Hudson River on Saturday, August 20.

The three-hour cruise will include beer tastings from more than 20 breweries across New York State. Light food options will also be served. Boarding will start at 12:30 p.m. and the boat departs at 1 p.m. sharp.

Lager is one of the two main types of beer, differing from ale by the yeast strain used in the brewing process. Rare Form said lagers also ferment at cooler temperatures for a longer time, resulting in crisp, clean flavors.

“Lager is finally having its moment in the sun from members of the craft beer world, getting well-deserved attention from brewers and consumers alike,” said Kevin Mullen, owner and head brewer of Rare Form. “It’s crisp, refreshing, and the perfect beer style to enjoy on the water.”

Participating breweries

Community Beer Works

Thin Man

Eli Fish

Wild East

Wolf Hollow

Unified Beerworks

Bolton Landing Brewing

Indian Ladder Farms

Yesfolk Tonics

Strangebird

F.X. Matt Brewing (Saranac)

Brown’s

Fifth Frame

Common Roots

SingleCut Beersmiths

Green Harbor Brewing

Prison City

Rare Form

Slidin’ Dirty at 9 First Street in Troy is holding a pre-boarding party at 10 a.m. on August 20. The kitchen will be open early with the full menu available and the draft list will include some of the lagers on the cruise. The pre-boarding party is free to attend.

You can board the Captain JP III under the parking garage on the corner of State and Front Streets. Free public parking will be available at the State Street garage.

Tickets are $60 each. You can buy tickets on the Rare Form Brewing Company website.