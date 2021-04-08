Troy awarded $400K grant to connect city’s urban trail network, Empire State Trail

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced on Thursday the City of Troy has received a $400,000 grant to create its first official connection to the recently completed Empire State Trail. The grant is provided from the Hudson River Valley Greenway.

The connection will create a separated trail across the Green Island Bridge that will link the Collar City’s existing urban bike and pedestrian trail network to the Empire State Trail.

Specifically, a trail head will be created at the Green Island Parking Lot. The project will directly connect Troy’s Riverwalk to the Empire State Trail by installing a protected bicycle and pedestrian trail on the northern side of the bridge. There is no local match requirement for the grant.

“Recent expansions of our local trail system have created valuable amenities for public enjoyment,” Mayor Madden said. “Construction of this new trailhead to connect our downtown waterfront to the Empire State Trail will help support recreational opportunities for residents and visitors to explore all that Troy has to offer.”

In addition to linking the City’s trail network to the Empire State Trail, the project will also establish the first portion of a loop trail around the Hudson River, linking three Capital Region communities.