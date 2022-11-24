TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set. The markets will take place on three different Sundays on December, 4, 11, and 18, and go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The markets will include a revolving roster of over 50 vendors, which will offer local handmade arts and crafts, holiday wreaths and ornaments, jewelry, vintage and upcycled clothing items, candles, home goods, skin care products, and pottery.

Specialty foods will also be offered, including charcuterie, baked goods, sweet treats, gourmet peanut butter, and spirits. There will also be food vendors to satisfy hungry shoppers, and music to entertain. Gift wrapping services will be available, and donations are encouraged.

The first market will take place on December 4, the same day as the Troy Victorian Stroll. The stroll beings at 11 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m.



