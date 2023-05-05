TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and Troy City Council Majority Leader Sue Steele announced today that the Troy City Council has approved 21 neighborhood improvement projects totaling $20,000. The projects are through the City Council Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP).

NIP initiatives include gateway beautification projects, land trails, neighborhood murals, and neighborhood Veteran’s memorials. Funding was made available through the City Council’s annual budget and the Capital Resource Commission.

Council President Mantello said “While the Council’s Neighborhood Improvement Program projects are small in dollar amounts, the results are huge to our City’s neighborhood revitalization efforts! Many of these projects dovetail into larger economic development projects and neighborhood quality of life projects bringing a sense of pride to that particular neighborhood. This year we had more applications than ever proving that this program is making a difference in our neighborhoods block by block.”

Council Majority Leader Steele added that “NIP funds quality of life projects make positive impacts on neighborhoods. The program helps build community by bringing neighbors together on a common goal. We had a great selection of applications and thank all who submitted. We only wish we could have funded all requests.”

The Council’s bi-partisan subcommittee, comprised of Council Member Sue Steele (D-3), Council Member Jim Gulli (D-1), and Council Member Emily Menn (D-4), were commended for their work reviewing the proposed final projects.