TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Planning Commission has unanimously approved demolition of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage. But it’s back to the drawing board on a proposed surface lot the garage owner has suggested for the area.

The proposed lot would include 170 spaces. Commission members are concerned with the prospective use of gravel, which could pose environmental and maintenance issues. They also want a guarantee that once the surface lot is in place, a more permanent solution is eventually presented.

The site plan proposal now goes back to the applicant for revisions, and the commission will revisit it at its next meeting on May 18.