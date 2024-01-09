TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello has appointed the City’s first Director of Diversity, Opportunity, and Outreach. Kevin Pryor will focus on building relationships with the youth and minority communities of Troy, as well as connect the residents of Troy to programs available to them, mentorship opportunities, and employment openings.

Pryor is a graduate of Troy High School and Schenectady Community College. He founded a not-for-profit organization in 2002 called Troy Look Inc., which organizes and sponsors community events. He’s also credited with creating the Boys to Men Second Chance mentoring program, according to the City of Troy.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin Pryor to this incredibly important position for the City of Troy,” said Carmella Mantello, Mayor. “Kevin is a Troy native who knows what our community needs. He is a trusted face that is already out in our neighborhoods talking to our kids and listening to our citizens. He will be out in the public eye and not just working behind his desk at City Hall.”

“Bringing people together is key to community development, innovation, and growth,” said Kevin Pryor, Director of Diversity, Opportunity, and Outreach for the City of Troy. “This position in Mayor Mantello’s administration will allow me to use my abilities to form a united community and a unified City of Troy. I believe in my ability to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”