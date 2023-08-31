TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced the establishment of its first ever Citizens Police Academy. The engaging program will serve to foster strong relationships and promote better understanding between law enforcement and the community.

The initiative reflects the Troy Police Department’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and collaborative community policing. Taught by police personnel, the ten-week course is designed to provide participants with insight into law enforcement values and operations, covering topics such as investigations, use of force, crisis negotiating, criminal procedure law, and more.

“I commend Chief DeWolf for his leadership in creating the new Troy Citizens Police Academy. Since taking over as Chief, he has worked to increase communication, partnerships, and understanding between the community and the public it serves,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “This is a novel opportunity for the public to learn first hand about policing, criminal justice, and how they can get involved in protecting our community. I urge interested residents to apply for this program, which promises to be a uniquely insightful experience.”

The Fall 2023 academy is scheduled to begin on September 21. Sessions will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Troy Police Station, located at 55 State Street.

“The Troy Police Department is excited to announce that our Citizen’s Police Academy is up and running. The Academy will be a great bridge between the community and the police department and I’m certain it will be enlightening and enjoyable to those attending.” said Troy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf. “I am proud of the department and the professional members that chose to make the Troy Police Department a career. The Troy Police Department is filled with great people that care deeply about this community. There has been a lot of hard work put into the establishment of the Academy and I thank those members that helped to make this happen. I look forward to meeting the attendees.”

Applications for the Citizens Police Academy are now being accepted. You can visit the City of Troy’s website to apply.