TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in the City of Troy will receive new, high-quality trash barrels free of charge. The barrels, made available through the “Clean Streets” initiative, will be delivered through April 29.

“The program delivers barrels to all neighborhoods, including neighborhoods previously underserved by the city,” said the City of Troy Mayor Wm. Patrick Madden. “Universal access to high-quality, lidded barrels is a first step in addressing litter problems in every Troy and Lansingburgh neighborhood.”

Every resident will receive 96 and 32-gallon barrels. Beginning in the summer, trash collection will only serve barrels issued by the City of Troy. To learn more about the program and trash collection, click here.