TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is partnering with Girl Scout Troops 1165, 1303, and 1435 for the third-annual citywide recycling program for broken or non-working holiday and string lights. Non-working or unusable lights can be dropped off through January 15, 2023, and will be recycled by local company Ben Weitsman Recycling, with profits benefitting a local food pantry.

“Keeping string lights out of the landfill helps us financially and environmentally as a City,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “We are excited to partner with Girl Scouts Troops 1165, 1303, and 1435 for this important community recycling program.”

“Our troop is excited about this program that aligns with our girl scout mission of making the world a better place and using our resources wisely,” said Jamie Lamora, Leader of the Girl Scout Troop 1165. “Keeping more materials out of landfills will get us one small step closer to an eco-friendly planet.”

Lights can be dropped off at the following locations: