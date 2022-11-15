TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is partnering with Girl Scout Troops 1165, 1303, and 1435 for the third-annual citywide recycling program for broken or non-working holiday and string lights. Non-working or unusable lights can be dropped off through January 15, 2023, and will be recycled by local company Ben Weitsman Recycling, with profits benefitting a local food pantry.
“Keeping string lights out of the landfill helps us financially and environmentally as a City,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “We are excited to partner with Girl Scouts Troops 1165, 1303, and 1435 for this important community recycling program.”
“Our troop is excited about this program that aligns with our girl scout mission of making the world a better place and using our resources wisely,” said Jamie Lamora, Leader of the Girl Scout Troop 1165. “Keeping more materials out of landfills will get us one small step closer to an eco-friendly planet.”
Lights can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Troy Fire Houses 1-4 and 6
- Police Department Central Station (55 State Street)
- City Hall (433 River Street, first-floor lobby)
- Public Works Garage (40 Orr Street)
- Public Utilities/Water Plant (25 Water Plant Road)
- Downtown Troy Post Office (400 Broadway)
- Rensselaer County Office Building (1600 7th Avenue, rear entrance)