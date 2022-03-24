TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The woman charged in connection with the puppy found abandoned in Troy was due in court on Thursday. Khadijah Davis, 34, did not show up to her court appearance, and she’s now scheduled to appear on March 31 for a new court date.

Davis was arrested after a dog with multiple injuries was found in a box outside a gas station last month. The dog was named Deniro by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. They say he’s undergone multiple surgeries.

Marguerite Pearson at MHHS said he’s growing fast and awaiting his next surgery to have plates in his mouth removed. He’s a happy, playful, silly puppy. He is still with his foster family, and it will be months before he’s available for a permanent adoption process.

Check out the most recent photos of Deniro in the slideshow below. Cuteness overload!