TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Now Initiative is accepting applications for projects to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. Applications are being accepted through Friday, May 6.

Residents, businesses, and organizations in Troy are encouraged to submit their ideas for consideration. Submitted ideas must benefit the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19, as outlined in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Funding can be used for:

Assistance to unemployed workers

Assistance to households such as food, home repairs, housing insecurity

Assistance for small businesses

Investments in housing and neighborhoods

Addressing educational disparities

Promoting healthy childhood environments

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our residents, businesses, and organizations in Troy to play an active role in shaping our community. I encourage residents and interested parties to complete the online application process. Investments like this will have a substantial impact on our community as whole for years to come,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

Engagement sessions were held throughout March, allowing community members to share their perspectives on projects they feel are most important to the community. The feedback shed light on areas such as homeownership, parks and trails, job training, sanitation, youth programming, and childcare.

“Our people and our neighborhoods make our city great and are the heart of our city. That is why it is so important to ensure that the funding is driven by our residents, and the Troy Now public forums provided that “bottom-up” energy,” said Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello. “This funding is a once in a lifetime opportunity and my number one priority is to see these funds build healthier and sustainable neighborhoods and a stronger city.”

All submissions will be reviewed and evaluated by the Steering Committee, which is comprised of Mayor Madden, Mantello, Council Member Sue Steele, Deputy Mayor Christopher Nolin, and City Comptroller Andrew Piotrowski. You can apply on the Troy Now website.