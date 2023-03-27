GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grafton Lakes State Park will host its annual Trout Day in April. While the exact date is yet to be determined, a spokesperson for the event says it will fall during Spring Break between April 11-14. It will start at 10 a.m. and last until 12:30 p.m.

Trout-shaped treats, crafts, and educational booths will be offered. Anyone can come to learn about their habitats, fly tying, and macroinvertebrates. It will be $3 cash per person, with anyone 5 and under free. The Department of Environmental Conservation will bring trout at noon. After the event, children under 16 will have the chance to learn to fish. Anyone 16 and over must have a valid NYS fishing license to participate.

No registration is necessary, and the event is wheelchair accessible. Grafton Lakes State Park is off Route 2, twelve miles east of Troy, New York. Attendees are asked to use the park’s main entrance for this event.