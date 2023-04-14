TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Foster triplets are taking three of the top 10 spots at their high school graduation. Two of them—Jonah and Lucas, respectively—were named this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian of Lansingburgh High School, while their brother, Ryan, came in eighth.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see all three of the boys make the top 10,” said Michelle Foster, the boys’ mom. “They worked so hard throughout their four years at Lansingburgh High School, and they persevered despite major disruptions from COVID and remote learning. I could not be prouder of them and their achievements.”

The annual ranking order is based on student academic performance throughout high school. In a press release announcing the rankings, the district congratulated the top 10 and wished them well after graduation.

Lansingburgh High School Class of 2023 top 10 academic students: