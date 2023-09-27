GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ring in the spooky season with a fun evening at Grafton Lakes State Park on October 14! Families can partake in fall activities, including crafts and games, and see unique animals with special guest Uncharted Wild.

The special Halloween event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. The highlight of the evening is a jack-o-lantern-lit trick-or-treat nature trail. There will be 15-minute time slots, with the earliest time slots reserved for families with small children, and those with sensory sensitivities.

The event costs $4 per person. To register, call (518) 279-1155 ext. 2. Let the park know if your family fits the above criteria and would like an early time slot.