NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Church Street in North Greenbush. The four occupants of the vehicle were arrested, including a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Albany.

Police investigations determined that the driver, a 17-year-old, did not possess a valid driver’s license. One passenger, Menelik T. Brumell, 20, of Albany, was found to be in possession of an illegal “ghost” handgun. The gun was loaded and Brumell also had an illegal high-capacity magazine in his waistband.

Further investigation determined that the vehicle was reported stolen from Albany hours earlier. The fourth passenger, an 18-year-old, was also arrested.

The 16, 17, and 18-year-olds were arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. The 16 and 17-year-olds were issued appearance tickets to the Rensselaer County Youth Part Court at a later date.

The 18-year-old was arraigned at the North Greenbush Town Court and released on their own recognizance. Brumell was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Brumell was arraigned at the North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility.